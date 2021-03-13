First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.75 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

