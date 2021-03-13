First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.