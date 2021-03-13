First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after buying an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,668,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

AVNT opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

