First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

