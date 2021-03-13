First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 53,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

