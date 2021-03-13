First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,660.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

