First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 762 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.