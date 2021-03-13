First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

