First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $222,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.