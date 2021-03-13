First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

PENN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,171. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

