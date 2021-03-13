First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $312,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in OneMain by 36.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 129,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

