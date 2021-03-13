First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $352,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $58.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

