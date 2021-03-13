First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $454,000 Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

