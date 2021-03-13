First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

