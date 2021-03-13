First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of YETI by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.