First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $199,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

