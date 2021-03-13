First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 960 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $180.46 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

