First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

