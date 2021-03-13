First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 221,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

