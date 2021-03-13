First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 129 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.