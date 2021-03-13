First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 155 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $518.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.65. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

