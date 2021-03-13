First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. 5,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,945. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.