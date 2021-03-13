First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 46 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $406.53 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

