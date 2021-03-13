First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 940 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.57. 16,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

