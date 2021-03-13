First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

