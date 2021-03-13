First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

FMBH opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

