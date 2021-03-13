First Solar, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $557,644.20. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

