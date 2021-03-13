First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20. Insiders have sold 40,951 shares of company stock worth $3,246,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

