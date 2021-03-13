First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 11th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

NYSE FAM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,153. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

