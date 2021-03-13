First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the February 11th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 86,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 97,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter.

