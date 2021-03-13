First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTAG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.