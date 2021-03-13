First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.