First Washington CORP Buys 1,010 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 90,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,869. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

