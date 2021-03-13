FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.56. 19,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

