Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

