Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

