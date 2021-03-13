Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.52.

Shares of FND stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

