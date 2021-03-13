FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 125,289 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

FMC opened at $106.35 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

