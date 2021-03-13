Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 2,316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $50.38. 700,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

