Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 1,048 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

