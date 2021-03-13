Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $3.89.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

