Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $188.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

