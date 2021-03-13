Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $287,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

