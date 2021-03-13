Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

