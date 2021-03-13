Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$171.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$171.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$182.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at C$150.46 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$105.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.