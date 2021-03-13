Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 445.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.