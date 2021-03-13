Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

