FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FS Development in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. FS Development has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

FS Development Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

