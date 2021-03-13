FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FCN opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

