Full Sail Capital LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.15. 43,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,675. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.09. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

